Cara Delevingne is thankful for a friend like Anya Taylor-Joy.

The pair both attended the Dior fashion show on Thursday night in Athens, Greece when the model, 28, suffered a wardrobe malfunction. But luckily, “The Queen’s Gambit” actress, 25, was there to save the day.

While posing for photos Taylor-Joy noticed Delevingne’s skirt, which was made of fringe, got tangled.

RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy And Josh O’Connor Talk Going Royal With ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ And ‘The Crown’

Later, Delevingne took to Instagram to praised Taylor-Joy, writing, “Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear.”

“Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked,” she continued.

RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy Stars In Edgar Wright’s Twisty New Psychological Thriller ‘Last Night In Soho’

She added, “Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste ☺️ @anyataylorjoy @dior.”