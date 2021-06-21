Michael Jackson really wanted to record and perform three songs from Disney’s 1996 animated feature “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame”, but was turned down by Disney according to a new oral history of the film on its 25th anniversary.

Speaking with 15 key players involved in the Disney movie, including composer Alan Menken, SlashFilm reports Jackson’s assistant reached out to Menken to express his interest in the movie. With pop songs from “Beauty And The Beast” and “The Lion King” topping the charts, Jackson had an interest in spinning the news narrative surrounding him at the time by getting involved with the project, based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 political story.

“I get a call out of nowhere from Michael’s assistant when Michael was at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York,” Menken recalls. “He had to [deal with] allegations about inappropriate behaviour with underage kids, and the breakup with Lisa Marie Presley. He’s looking to change the subject. And he obviously loves Disney so much. So I mentioned ‘Hunchback’. He said he’d love to come to my studio, watch the movie, and talk about it. So we got in touch with Disney Animation. They said, ‘Meet with him! If he likes it…well, see what he says.'”

Menken says he showed Jackson three songs from the film: Quasimodo’s “Out There”, Esmerelda’s “God Help The Outcasts” and “Someday” which plays over the closing credits.

“Michael said, ‘I would like to produce the songs and record some of them.’ Wow. Okay. What do we do now? Michael left,” Menken says. “We got in touch with Disney. It was like somebody dropped a hot poker into a fragile bowl with explosives. ‘Uh, we’ll get back to you about that.'”

Menken says “predictably,” word came back from Disney that Jackson was a “no.”

“‘Disney doesn’t want to do this with Michael Jackson.’ I go, ‘OK, could someone tell him this?’ You can hear a pin drop, no response, and nobody did [tell him]. It fell to my late manager, Scott Shukat, to tell Michael or Michael’s attorney,” he says. Bette Midler would go on to record “God Help The Outcasts” while All-4-One and UK R&B girl group Eternal performed versions of “Someday”.

Now, looking back, Menken says he can see why Jackson may have taken a special interest in “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame”.

“In retrospect, it was the right decision. [But] Quasimodo is a character… if you look at his relationships with his family and his father, I would think there’s a lot of identification there,” he muses.