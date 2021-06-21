Josh Gad is a huge fan of “Indiana Jones” and the man under the fedora, Harrison Ford. Gad is so excited about the return of Indy, he posted a photo of Ford in costume on the set of the movie sending Twitter into a frenzy. But the Frozen” voice actor wants you to know he’s not in “Indiana Jones 5”, he’s just a really big fan.

“I am not in the movie,” Gad tells ET Canada, setting the record straight on his unintentional viral photo. “I thought that picture was all over and I posted it as a fan. I genuinely am the biggest ‘Indiana Jones’ fan and ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ is a perfect movie. Seeing Harrison Ford back as that character honestly shook me to my core.”

The “Central Park” actor goes on to praise “Indiana Jones 5″ director James Mangold as”one of the great directors out there.”

“‘Logan’ and ‘Ford V. Ferrari’ are just perfection,” he says of Mangold’s previous films, “So I am just fangirling at the possibility of what ‘Indian Jones 5’ might be. I couldn’t be more excited, I couldn’t be more grateful that we get to experience another round of the fedora and whip. I’m ecstatic.”

While Gad might not be sharing the screen with Indy in “Indiana Jones 5”, he will get to reunite with his “Beauty And The Beast” co-star Luke Evans for a spin-off series focusing on their dynamic duo, Gaston and LeFou, on Disney+.

“I am so excited,” the actor says of reprising his role as LeFou. “One of my favourite roles ever was playing LeFou to Luke’s Gaston.”

Praising the series’ showrunner and composer Alan Menken, Gad says the “scripts are going to blow everyone’s minds.”

“Expect the unexpected,” he teases. “It is truly going to be a journey into a tale as old as time that goes places I think are going to surprise a lot of people.”