Julia Michaels is shrugging off the haters.

In a new post on Instagram, the singer, 27, told the bodyshamers in her comments to “eat a bag of worms.”

Sharing a stunning selfie proudly displaying her armpit hair, Michaels wrote, “People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been.”

She added, “To that, I say go eat a bag of worms. 😊 Thanks for listening and have a good day.”

Many fans hit the comment section praising the star for her positive message, in addition to her boyfriend, Canadian singer JP Saxe.

“I have many things to say about your body,” he wrote. “1. perfect 2. sexy 3. perfect 4. damn 5. Woah 6. 👏 7. holy wow love. 8. come cuddle 9. 😍 etc etc.”

Michaels previously showed off her armpit hair in March when she walked the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, in a strapless Georges Chakra Couture gown embellished with white origami pleated floral details.

She and Saxe were nominated for their hit tune, “If The World Was Ending”.