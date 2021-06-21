T-Pain is getting honest about mental health.

The king of Auto-Tune spoke about how he fell into depression after Usher told him he “f**ked up music”.

T-Pain made the confession in Netflix’s upcoming series “This Is Pop”.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Responds After T-Pain Expresses His Disappointment That She Shut Him Down For A Collab

“Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music,'” he said.

“And then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really f**ked up music for real singers,'” he continued. “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f**ked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'”

RELATED: Watch T-Pain’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Been Ignoring Fergie, Viola Davis & More On Instagram For 2 Years

It was that moment that he said first started his depression.

Adding, “That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

The eight-part series will tell untold stories from some of the biggest musicians included Brandi Carlile, Shania Twain, Babyface, Chuck D, ABBA’s Benny Anderson as well as members of Boys II Men and Backstreet Boys.

“This Is Pop” will be released on Netflix on June 22.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.