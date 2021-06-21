The Biebers are pulling out all the stops during their summer trip to Paris.
Justin and Hailey, who stepped out Monday night for a date night in the City of Lights, dressed to the nines, with the model, 24, in a backless LaQuan Smith dress that featured wraparound detail and the Canadian popstar, 27, wore a suit and sneakers.
Along with her dress, Hailey wore open-toe heels, a neat bun, stylish sunglasses. When her back was turned, cupping bruises were noticeable on her back. Cupping is a therapy that increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed.
The pair were on their way to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Bieber even documented the visit on Instagram, sharing a photo of their meeting with Hailey, Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.
Hailey and Justin have been in Paris for a few days, also seen stepping out to dine at Le Stresa restaurant.
The stunner wore a stylish midi dress while Justin went casual in a Drew hoodie.