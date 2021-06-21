Princess Eugenie is celebrating Jack Brooksbank’s first Father’s Day.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter shared four beautiful images of Brooksbank and their newborn son August to celebrate the day.

There was one of the new dad pushing a stroller, a selfie of the three of them, one of Brooksbank snuggling August and the last of the two boys napping together.

“Happy Father’s Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!” Eugenie captioned the slideshow.

The couple welcomed their baby on Feb. 9 at the same hospital the princess was born at, the Portland Hospital in London. It is also the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was born.

Eugenie and Brooksbank named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August will soon have a new cousin as Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, and husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child this fall.