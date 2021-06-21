Russell Wilson and wife Ciara celebrate Russell being named one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ with visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California

Avengers Assemble.

The newest member of “Earth’s Mightiest Athletes” has just been named and it is none other than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

For his efforts as a hero on the field and in the community, Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) has been named one of #EarthsMightiestAthletes! He and his family celebrated his new title at #AvengersCampus at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure in @Disneyland: https://t.co/3VClM8TSDl — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) June 21, 2021

Disney is honouring sports superstars that embody the characteristics of The Avengers for their “achievements on the playing field and their super-powered community service.”

On Father’s Day, Wilson was recognized for the same qualities of Captain America, including agility, strength and courage. He, his wife Ciara and kids he has worked with through his Why Not You Foundation got the chance to see the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

Courage, Agility and Strength. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Grateful to spend my very special Father’s Day celebrating some of the world’s most inspiring young superheroes at the Happiest Place on Earth @Disneyland @Marvel with our @WhyNotYouFdn #EarthsMightiestAthletes pic.twitter.com/EW96WahEWE — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 21, 2021

“Earth’s Mightiest Athletes” will be honoured at the Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12 in New York, with a television special airing on July 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.