Avengers Assemble.

The newest member of “Earth’s Mightiest Athletes” has just been named and it is none other than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Disney is honouring sports superstars that embody the characteristics of The Avengers for their “achievements on the playing field and their super-powered community service.”

On Father’s Day, Wilson was recognized for the same qualities of Captain America, including agility, strength and courage. He, his wife Ciara and kids he has worked with through his Why Not You Foundation got the chance to see the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

“Earth’s Mightiest Athletes” will be honoured at the Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12 in New York, with a television special airing on July 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

