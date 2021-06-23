Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is front and centre for the Peacock Pride special “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You”.

Cyrus released the full performance of “Believe” on Wednesday through her official YouTube channel.

In a separate teaser below, she put on a passionate performance of “My Heart Beats For You”, which was from her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed.

Speaking to GLAAD’s Head of Talent, Allen Ramos, Cyrus opened up about why this concert is so important.

“My vision for the ‘Stand By You’ concert special was to really reflect the LGBTQ community on the stage. It was my honour, it was my privilege to stand there and to represent an entire community, and I wanted to make sure I served it justice, which is what we demand!” she said.

Other acts to hit the stage during the special include Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck.

Cyrus will also cover hits from Cher, Cyndi Lauper, ABBA and a Madonna melody.

“Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” is available to stream on Peacock June 25.