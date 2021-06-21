Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne is bringing back the early aughts.

The “Sk8er Boi” singer reclaimed her red and blue tie from the music video for her first TikTok video.

But it wasn’t her attire that nabbed everyone’s attention, it was the ultimate skateboard icon Tony Hawk who made a cameo.

As many fans pointed out, Lavigne didn’t appear to age over the past nearly 20 years.

One person even asked, “can we get the beauty secrets? You didn’t age.”

Over on Instagram, Lavigne shared a behind-the-scenes where she gave skateboarding a try.

“Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it’s made my friends and I laugh all week. That’s what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress,” the Canadian singer wrote.