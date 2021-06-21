“NCIS” will look a lot different in season 19.

According to TVLine, Mark Harmon will only appear in a “limited” number of episodes.

“It’s going to be in the low single digits,’ a source told the outlet of the number of episodes Harmon would appear in.

CBS declined to comment to ET Canada.

RELATED: Emily Wickersham Implies She’s Leaving ‘NCIS’ After Season 18 Finale

The show is in talks with Gary Cole to join the cast, helping fill in the lack of a character.

“NCIS” did set up his reduced role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the end of season 18 by suspending him after he assaulted a dog abuser. They then appeared to kill him off as his boat was blown up but eagle eye fans caught a glimpse of him swimming away.

RELATED: Two Cast Members Exit ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ In Season 12 Finale

“We take it year by year with Mark,” CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl previously told Deadline. “We’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here…. [W]e’re happy to work around his schedule.”

“NCIS” returns to Global to fall.