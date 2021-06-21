Lenny Kravitz is saying farewell to his beloved dog.

On Monday, the singer shared a black and white shot of him with Leroy Brown.

“Leroy Brown 2009-2021. Thank you for sharing your life with me. You blessed me with unconditional love while watching me go through it all. You were next to me during my best and my worst. We circled the globe over and over together, teaching each other what we could. You were the best. A true Bahamian Potcake. Jojo and I are missing you deeply,” he wrote.

Other pictures in the slideshow feature Leroy’s adventures around the world.

A number of celebs paid their respects including Seth Green and Jason Momoa who commented with red heart emojis.

Kelly Rowland added the praying emoji and Evan Ross said, “Love u brother.”