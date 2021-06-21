Billie Eilish is apologizing to her fans.

On Monday night, the “bad guy” singer posted a lengthy statement, saying sorry for a resurfaced video.

“This is something that I WANT to address because I’m being labelled something that I am not,” Eilish said.

She explained that she was around “13 or 14” and “mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.”

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that at I ever mouthed along to that word,” she continued.

Eilish then addressed another video of her “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice” which she said is something she has done her entire life when speaking to her “pets, friends and family.”

She noted it is “in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture.”

“I did not mean for any of my action to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

Eilish said she has always used her platform “to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.”

She concluded, “we all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Eilish’s apology comes after a number of Chinese fans called to boycott her after seeing the old clip.