Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” could look a lot different.

Pete Davidson addressed the rumours that he might not be back while speaking with “Gold Derby”.

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” he said. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.”

“Right now it’s still, it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels],” he added. “It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Jokingly Slams Chrissy Teigen & Bill Gates In Weekend Update Segment On Mental Health

Davidson last appeared on the show during the season 46 finale during Weekend Update where he gave a moving monologue about “growing up” as part of the cast.

“It was really emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life,” Davidson added in his interview.

“I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun…The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”

And if it was his last, he went out on a high note as he says it was his “favourite season so far.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Defends Elon Musk Amid Controversy Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

He also opened up about saying goodbye to his one word response character Chad in a skit with Elon Musk.

“The fact that we got to close it out with Elon before Chad dies is pretty great,” he added. “I don’t think you could have a better trajectory – you start with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a pool boy and he ends on Mars with Elon Musk. It’s a great trajectory.”

“SNL” returns to Global this fall.