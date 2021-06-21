Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake’s pool parties have taken a turn.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper shared an adorable glimpse into life as a dad.

“Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days 😂,” he captioned a collection of pictures of his son Adonis, 3, and a friend.

RELATED: Drake And Michael B. Jordan Cheer On LeBron James’ Son At High School Basketball Game

The two boys played in a pool filled with balls, as well as got their faces painted and had balloon swords.

“That’s love,” P. Diddy commented.

RELATED: Drake Gets Into Argument With Ref At LeBron James Jr.’s High School Basketball Game

Drake recently brought his son on stage while accepting Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards.

Adonis wasn’t sure what to think of all the attention before hiding behind his dad’s leg.