Sure, Andrew Garfield can act, but can he sing?

The star of the upcoming musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, appeared Monday night on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

“Here’s the thing about this, is that you have a beautiful singing voice,” Colbert commented. “Why have you been hiding your light under a bushel?”

“The jury’s still out,” Garfield responded. “I’ve never sung before. It was kind of a shot in the dark.”

The actor explained that he connected with Lin-Manuel Miranda after the Hamilton creator asked their massage therapist whether Garfield could sing.

“Oh my God, buddy, he has the most beautiful singing voice,” the therapist told him, which led to an awkward call between Miranda and Garfield.

Also on the show, Garfield talked about working with legendary director Mike Nichols on Broadway, whom the actor called “a hero to me.”

Garfield recalled Nichols assuring him, “Dear boy, I’m not worried about you, because you’re just like me. You don’t think highly of yourself at all.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.