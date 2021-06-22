Click to share this via email

Reese Witherspoon is a fan of her daughter Ava Phillippe’s other half Owen Mahoney.

Ava is the 21-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

She posted an adorable selfie Monday alongside fellow UC Berkeley student Mahoney at the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas, which is an area known for its nightly bat flights.

Witherspoon gushed in the comments section, “😍 These two.”

Ava and Owen are thought to have been dating since 2019, perhaps earlier.

Fans tend to point out the uncanny resemblance between Owen and her dad, actor Ryan, whenever she shares snaps.

Ava’s latest post comes after she shared a sweet snap of “the best mom” Witherspoon for Mother’s Day last month.

Witherspoon also shares son Deacon, 17, with Ryan, and son Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth.