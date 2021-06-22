Selena Gomez is opening up about her past relationships. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez shared that she’s felt “cursed” in most of her experiences with relationships.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told the magazine ahead of the launch of her Rare Beauty makeup line in Australia. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Gomez went on to share why the word rare means so much to her. From getting it tattooed on her neck, to making it the name of her last album, it eventually turned into a word that she started to embody.

“It wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,'” the singer and actress explained. “I think that my family, and my chosen family—I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Gomez was in no rush to start dating and settle down and is instead focusing on her career and mental health.

“Selena has continued to stay focused and busy in terms of her life and career. She is in a great place and really feels like she knows herself at this point. She wants to ensure that she’s doing things that help her mental health and personal well-being. She has been working so much on herself over the years. She wants to make sure that she’s in a safe and confident space altogether before jumping into dating anyone seriously,” the source told ET.

Gomez was last linked to NBA player Jimmy Butler late last year, with a source telling ET at the time that Gomez is single and keeping her options open.

