Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Do not mess with the Beyhive.

Rapper Trick Daddy was slammed this week after stating his “unpopular opinion” that Beyoncé can’t sing.

In a clip doing the rounds online, Trick Daddy can be heard saying: “Beyoncé f**k with her because she see money. Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Celebrates Twins Rumi And Sir On Their Fourth Birthday

It’s unclear how the conversation started, but radio station 106.1 KMEL posted that it was on a Clubhouse speaking room.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf**kin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!”

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Takes Swipe At ‘Comical’ Rumours Jay-Z Rubs Singer’s Leg To Calm Her Anxiety

“I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

According to HotNewHipHop, Trick claimed that NYC needed a hero after Biggie died in 1997 so people handed that title over to Jay-Z.

See some of the reaction to the comments below.

Trick Daddy about to get DRAGGED old drunk bitch done lost his mind — Akiva. (@Class_andall) June 22, 2021

It's 2021 & Trick Daddy & his minions have the nerve to say THE Beyonce Giselle Knowles can't sing. All that clown does is disrespect black women. pic.twitter.com/StlRI1zXC2 — QueenBey (@BeyonceDestChld) June 22, 2021

pls bey is a trained star rated vocalist, trick daddy cant fucking rap if we talking bout shit ppl cant do, ppl only listen to his shit for Trina & even if she couldnt sing she has more talent than him and has sold over a hundred million more records than him & thats jus solo — noname (@nonamekg03) June 22, 2021

Did Trick Daddy just say Beyoncé can't sing? Yeah. I'm about to lay down. — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy….now you know damn well the beehive bout to roast your ass into the ground… Can't say you didn't deserve it 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9t1aMWAQER — ✨𝓡𝓪'𝓙𝓮𝓪𝓷✨ (@ChoppyGoblin) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy said Beyonce cant sing and Jay-Z cant rap all in the same breath — Naja From HR (@_NajaMaya) June 22, 2021

I know I didn’t just wake up and hear TRICK DADDY saying Beyoncé can’t sing…. I know he fucking lying!!!!! — Miss Mam (@AshleyLyann) June 22, 2021