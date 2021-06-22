Do not mess with the Beyhive.

Rapper Trick Daddy was slammed this week after stating his “unpopular opinion” that Beyoncé can’t sing.

In a clip doing the rounds online, Trick Daddy can be heard saying: “Beyoncé f**k with her because she see money. Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.”

It’s unclear how the conversation started, but radio station 106.1 KMEL posted that it was on a Clubhouse speaking room.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf**kin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!”

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued.

“I’mma say my unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

According to HotNewHipHop, Trick claimed that NYC needed a hero after Biggie died in 1997 so people handed that title over to Jay-Z.

