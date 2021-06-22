Click to share this via email

One lucky “Fast and Furious” fan is about to live life a quarter-mile at a time.

As reported by Hypebeast, the custom-orange 1994 Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker in “The Fast and the Furious” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” sold at auction for a cool $550,000.

In the film series, Walker’s character Brian O’Connor rebuilt the car into a racing machine after owing Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto another car for one he blew up.

While that story was fictional, in real life the car was built by Eddie Paul at the Shark Shop in El Segundo, Cal.

The custom body on the vehicle features a high rear wing and iconic “Nuclear Gladiator” graphic on the sides.