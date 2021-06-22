Lorde and Stephen Colbert are all about the cover art for Solar Power.

Lorde, 24, dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday to perform the lead single from her impending third studio album of the same name. The two-time Grammy winner dished on the buzz-worthy album cover, which features a low shot of a butt in a bikini.

“My friend just took it,” she said. “It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach.… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral.”

RELATED: Lorde: ‘Only A Handful’ Of People Understand What Billie Eilish Is Going Through

“If I had a butt like that, I’d be jumping over somebody too,” Colbert replied.

Lorde also referenced her 2022 tour dates, which include stops in Montreal on April 7 and Toronto on April 8.

“I’m really excited, yeah,” she said. “It sort of doesn’t seem real, but I’m super keen. This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I’m glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour.”

RELATED: Lorde Drops Single ‘Solar Power’, First New Music Since 2017

Lorde also touched briefly on New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re lucky to have a really calm, steady government,” she said as the New York crowd laughed.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.