Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter Jane, 6, definitely put her own spin on the traditional Father’s Day card.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host shared a snap of the youngster’s “Farters-Day” card on Instagram, with her drawing buttocks with a green cloud next to them.

Kimmel joked about Jane having a “future at Hallmark.”

This isn’t too unusual for the youngster — Jane made her older sister Katie, whom Kimmel shares with ex-wife Gina, a “Happy Poop Day” card for Valentine’s Day last year.

Kimmel also shares son Kevin, 27, with ex Gina, and son Billy, 4, with wife Molly McNearney, who is also Jane’s mom.

Kimmel’s kids are regulars on his talk show, especially when he was having to shoot from home due to the pandemic.