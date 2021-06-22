Former NFLer Terry Bradshaw knows a thing or 10 about competition but Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider pulled off the win on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Snider and Bradshaw, along with their respective families, linked up with Steve Harvey for an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” that aired on Sunday. Dee was joined by his wife Suzette and children Cody, Shy, Shane, and Jesse, against two-time Super Bowl MVP Bradshaw and his clan.

RELATED: ‘Family Feud’ Board Trolls Host Steve Harvey

With the win, Snider and his family were able to donate $25,000 to the National Coalition For Homeless Veterans.

Snider will release his next solo album, Leave a Scar, on July 30. He released the lead single “I Gotta Rock (Again)” back in May.

RELATED: 2 Chainz Vs. Big Boi In ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Rap Battle

The special “Celebrity Family Feud” episode was first teased in the spring.