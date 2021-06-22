Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents.

The actor, who is currently quarantining in a hotel in Sydney, shared a throwback video in which he tap-dances in preparation for his upcoming role in Broadway’s “The Music Man”.

Jackman will star as Harold Hill opposite Sutton Foster in the production, which should begin previews on December 20, 2021.

He wrote he was “inching ever closer to the bright lights of Broadway.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Has ‘Deadpool 3’ Advice For Ryan Reynolds

Jackman’s video even drew praise from Ryan Reynolds, with whom he’s had an ongoing mock feud.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Uses Hugh Jackman’s Face As Motivation To Learn Axe Throwing

Reynolds shared the clip on his Instagram Story:

Credit: Instagram/vancityreynolds

Jackman reposted the Canadian actor’s message with some heart emojis.

Like everything else, the October 2020 debut of “The Music Man” was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The opening night is now scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022.