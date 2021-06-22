Some “Degrassi” fans could not tell fact from fiction.

Stars Cassie Steele and Miriam McDonald played best friends Manny and Emma on the popular series. The two reunited via Instagram Live on Monday and opened up about the bullying they experienced as a consequence of their fictional roles.

“People couldn’t separate me from my character,” Steele explained. “I felt like I was being bullied a lot at parties growing up and even at the mall. People [would call] me a slut. And that was very difficult because I just wanted to make friends.”

“I was terrified to walk through the cafeteria and mall food court at lunchtime where there were teenagers,” McDonald added. “Everyone’s pointing, everyone’s looking and throwing paper at you.”

That shared experience solidified their bond, which superseded the trauma.

“That’s part of why we formed such a strong connection,” McDonald recalled. “We were each other’s No. 1 peers.”

Said Steele, “The experience of having these friendships and travelling and exposure and just being part of something that’s touched a lot of people’s lives. It’s irreplaceable.”