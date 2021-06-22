There are few people as well equipped as Steve Carell to present Stephen Colbert with an award.

Colbert’s “Daily Show” alum Carell was tasked with presenting Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with one of the 2021 Peabody Awards. The honour was bestowed via video on Monday.

“Intelligent. Funny. Kind. Talented. But tonight isn’t about me,” Carell said while presenting. “I’ve known Stephen Colbert for over 30 years, and I know for a fact that he is the only Peabody Award winner whose car I have thrown up in.”

“Thank you, Steve, thank you,” Colbert replied. “That was incredibly nice of you to do, but I’m going to have to fact-check you there, and this is absolutely true: Yes, you did throw up, but I was driving Evie‘s car that night. So it was easy for me to forgive you, she’s still working through her feelings.”

Colbert continued to crack jokes throughout his acceptance speech.

“There’s this parable I think about from the gospel of Luke about the dangers of putting new wine in old bottles, which feels like what we’ve been trying to do for the past six years, take this TV format, which has been with us for almost 70 years and put our new wine in it,” he said.

“I’m so gratified that you liked the vintage,” Colbert added in his acceptance speech. “Now that I’ve used that wine metaphor, everything I drank during quarantine can be written off as a business expense.”

Peabody Award winners for 2021 will be announced between June 21 and 24 on social media and the Peabody Awards’ website.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.