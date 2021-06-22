Disney has found its next Snow White.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the studio has tapped “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler to play the iconic fairy-tale heroine in a live-action remake of the classic film.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale,” director Marc Webb said in a statement.

The new film is said to expand upon the original Disney animated movie with new songs from “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

According to Deadline, Webb and Disney executives had been meeting with talent to fill the role of Snow White for months, with Zegler’s audition impressing everyone, and early footage from Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” blowing them away.

Zegler was cast in Spielberg’s musical remake when she was just 17, beating out more than 30,000 actresses for the role of Maria.

“West Side Story” is set for release on Dec. 20; Zegler is also set to star in the superhero sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in 2023.