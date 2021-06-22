Mary J. Blige is reflecting on her groundbreaking 1994 album My Life in the new documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” for Amazon Prime Video.

She tells ET Canada, “[Music]’s been saving my life since I was a little girl. When we were growing up, we didn’t live in such a great environment. And music is what we had to uplift us and make us feel free. Music made me feel free. Music made me feel nothing but love and whatever I was singing about. So it’s been saving my life has been the love of my life for a long time.”

Revered for its candid look at the singer’s battles with depression, drugs, alcohol, and abuse, My Life made Blige a musical icon. On the 25th anniversary of the album’s release, Blige says she was inspired to take a look back at the album and that time in her life.

“I was like, ‘Well, this is the perfect time because it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and this is the perfect time to do it, to do the My Life album documentary.'”

Now, the nine-time Grammy Award winner says it’s “amazing” to know her music has had an impact on people’s lives.

“Growing up, you don’t ever think you’re going to have this kind of effect on people, you’re going to accomplish so much,” she says. “At least I didn’t think that. So it’s just amazing. It’s humbling and it’s the responsibility when you touch lives like that.”