Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new trailer for “The Exchange” is here.

Justin Hartley is unrecognizable as a gym teacher in 1986 in the newly released clip, which also stars Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, and Jennifer Irwin.

The teaser follows Oxenbould’s character Tim, a socially awkward teen who imports a mail-order best friend from France.

RELATED: Adam Driver Falls In Love In Trailer For Musical ‘Annette’ With Marion Cotillard

The synopsis continues, “Instead, he ends up with his personal nightmare: a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of the community.”

The trailer comes after reports claimed Hartley and Sofia Pernas had tied the knot.

The “This Is Us” actor was previously married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause from 2017 until they split in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February.

“The Exchange” is set to be released July 30.