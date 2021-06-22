This isn’t the “Get Out 2” people have been waiting for.

Last week, the first trailer debuted for the new film “Karen”, from director Coke Daniels, starring Taryn Manning as a “racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her.”

RELATED: Jordan Peele Gives NSFW Response Regarding His Retirement From Acting

The trailer for the socially conscious film gained attention on Twitter, drawing comparisons to Jordan Peele’s film “Get Out”, though viewers appear to not exactly feel the new film will measure up.

What Jordan peele “get out” snl skit nonsense is this?? No one asked for a movie about a murderous Karen pic.twitter.com/ILYGmsvJZ6 — London (@urmom2708) June 22, 2021

Dear Hollywood, Hear me out: STOP trying to duplicate Jordan Peele’s work. It can’t be done lol. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 22, 2021

RELATED: Jordan Peele Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter And Other Organizations ‘Essential’ To Black People

Soon enough, Peele’s name was trending on Twitter thanks to the “Karen” trailer.

Since Jordan Peele is trending, a reminder that not since Tarantino directed PULP FICTION has a director come along with a film (Peele's GET OUT) that so many major studios have tried to painfully copy its success and never understand why/how the movie worked in the first place. — Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) June 22, 2021

Seeing Jordan Peele’s name mentioned in any context with that Karen movie seems like slander. — Shawn G. (@ButtonheadCEO) June 22, 2021

“Karen” does not yet have a release date announced.