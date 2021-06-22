This isn’t the “Get Out 2” people have been waiting for.

Last week, the first trailer debuted for the new film “Karen”, from director Coke Daniels, starring Taryn Manning as a “racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her.”

The trailer for the socially conscious film gained attention on Twitter, drawing comparisons to Jordan Peele’s film “Get Out”, though viewers appear to not exactly feel the new film will measure up.

Soon enough, Peele’s name was trending on Twitter thanks to the “Karen” trailer.

“Karen” does not yet have a release date announced.