Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brooke Shields and her teenage daughters are starting off their summer in style.

In new photos, the “Blue Lagoon” icon, 56, hit the beach with her daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, in matching gingham swimsuits from Aerie. The actress shares her children with husband Chris Henchy.

The trio frolicked around the beaches in Southampton, New York and posed for a couple of photos together.

RELATED: Brooke Shields And Daughter Rowan Francis Show Off Adorable Matching Tattoos

Brooke Shields and daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. Photo: MEGA

Brooke Shields. Photo: MEGA

RELATED: Brooke Shields’ Daughter Rocks Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress For Prom

Shields later shared one of the images to Instagram, captioning the sweet snap, “Soaking it all in 🖤🤍.”

The proud mom has been showing off her stunning daughters on Instagram a lot lately, even sharing a shot of Rowan ahead of her prom earlier this month.

Rowan wore her mom’s iconic 1998 Golden Globes gown to her prom.

“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️,” Shields wrote on the platform. “Proud mama!”

Shields and Rowan also recently debuted matching tattoos on Instagram.