Jodie Comer is finally opening up about playing Rey’s mother in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” for the first time.

The 28-year-old “Killing Eve” actress appeared as the mother of Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a flashback scene where she, along with Rey’s father, is murdered while trying to protect the young girl from her grandfather.

Comer says she was sworn to such secrecy over the small role that she was reticent to speak about it.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor And Pedro Pascal Bond Over The ‘Star Wars’ Universe And Yoda

“It was spectacular,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “But I had to keep that a secret for a long, long, long time.”

The actress only spent one day on the film’s set, but calls her time filming “the most peculiar, incredible experience,” especially when it comes to the special effects on the J.J. Abrams-directed film.

“Hearing the detail that goes into the makeup and the costumes, it was so eye-opening,” she says of her time on the film. “Speaking about green screen and visual effects, when I got ‘Star Wars’, I was like, ‘They’ll probably be a lot that I don’t see.’ But these kind of figures, their mouths move and they were remote-controlled and there was so much there that you didn’t have to imagine.”