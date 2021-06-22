Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home is definitely one of a kind.

The supermodel takes Architectural Digest on a tour round her mansion, which includes a ball pit, a vagina tunnel and a shrine to David Bowie.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes,” Delevingne shares. “I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods.”

“The meaning I have from this house is just never grow up, you know?” the actress continues. “Always kind of maintain some sort of childlike innocence or joy or just the need for fun. They’re really great for stress. You can’t cry in a ball pit. I’ve tried.”

Delevingne, who describes the home as an “adult playhouse,” also has a “pink p***y palace” featuring a swing and stripper poles.

AD’s Mayer Rus writes of the vagina tunnel, where Delevingne says she can be creative, “One enters the so-called rebirth canal through a vulval soft sculpture (think Judy Chicago on acid) and then proceeds to crawl out of a round washing-machine door suggestive of a rectum.”

Delevingne also shows viewers her poker room, her cinema room, her Gucci heron wallpaper, her swimming pool and much more.

“It still feels like a home,” she tells the magazine. “There’s a proper dining room and living room and a great kitchen. But it’s also a kind of journey. The deeper in you go, the more treasures you discover.”