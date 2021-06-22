Emilia Clarke admits she may never be able to objectively view the controversial final season of “Game of Thrones”.

A lot of people complained about the eighth and final season of the beloved HBO series based on George R.R. Martin’s series of novels. Chief among the critiques were allegations of logic gaps and rushed episodes. Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, admits she is not the authority on the season’s quality.

“I think it’ll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what ‘Game of Thrones’ was, because there’s just too much me in it,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have too many emotional reactions for what Emilia, herself, was experiencing at that moment in time when we were filming it,” she elaborated. “You know what I mean? I watch a scene and I go, ‘Oh, that was when [such and such] happened,’ which you didn’t see on screen.”

The four-time Primetime Emmy Awards-nominee fondly remembers Daenerys and the show: “Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I’ll never forget. So I think that there’s the show, the impact of the show, the impact of the show on me, personally and professionally, and the zeitgeist-iness of it. And then there’s Daenerys.”

Clarke, 34, also touched on her relationship with the show’s cast and crew, saying, “I’m still friends with people from the show, and I know I will be friends with these people until the day I die.”