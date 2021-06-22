Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought of everything before daughter Lilibet Diana’s birth on June 4.

The pair registered several domains in their baby girl’s name, People reported.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared,” a spokesperson shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased domains including LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, according to The Telegraph, but they’re not yet active.

The couple’s charitable foundation, Archewell, is named after their 2-year-old son Archie.

Baby Lili was named after the Queen, with Harry and Meghan also paying tribute to the late Princess Diana with the newborn’s middle name.

A spokesperson previously told ET Canada Harry and Meghan had gotten the Queen’s support regarding the name before they made the announcement.

“The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour,” they said. “Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”