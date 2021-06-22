Take a dip in a poisoned pond in episode three of the sophomore season of “Home Before Dark”.

Apple TV+ released a snippet from season two, episode three of “Home Before Dark” exclusively to ET Canada, ahead of the episode’s Friday premiere. Titled “A Poisoned Pond”, the clip has Matt and Hilde discussing what is killing the birds in their town.

“A conspiracy coverup, a mysterious illness, and dying birds. Hilde Lisko will stop at nothing to uncover Erie Harbor’s secrets,” a synopsis explains. “When a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.”

“Home Before Dark” stars Prince and Jim Sturgess alongside Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini. The series is created and executive produced by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

Episode three of “Home Before Dark” season two premieres Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+.