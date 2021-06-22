There was plenty of buzz surrounding Kate Middleton’s surprise royal engagement.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited London’s Natural History Museum to learn about their Urban Nature Project, which aims to help people reconnect with nature and teach them about ways they can protect the planet and support its wildlife.

The 39-year-old rocked a casual salmon-coloured blazer by Chloe, along with a pair of straight-leg denim shorts and white sneakers. The Duchess completed her look by pairing it with dainty gold jewelry.

Not only did Middleton sit down with a group of schoolchildren to learn about spiders, she also offered them a taste of the homemade honey she brought from Anmer Hall, which is her and Prince William’s family house in Norfolk.

“Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive,” she told the children during the event. “Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?”

Exploring the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Project 🍃 Designed to inspire the next generation to care for nature, the project forms part of @NHM_London's work to transform their Wildlife Garden into an urban biodiversity hub. pic.twitter.com/uHuVyQoJTW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2021

Today The Duchess joined schoolchildren taking part in nature activities, before fixing an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree in the Wildlife Garden — which will record ambient sound to help @NHM_London investigate patterns of animal activity within the garden. pic.twitter.com/YI59MKx8Ct — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2021

Kate revealed that she keeps bees at Anmer Hall, offering schoolchildren a taste of honey they had produced in the last few days. ‘Would you like to try some? This came specially

from my beehive. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?” She asked. pic.twitter.com/a2Usn25ofm — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 22, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only member of her family that has a passion for beekeeping.

Her brother, James Middleton, previously revealed his fascination with worker bees with an Instagram post.

“I’m fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there’s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures,” he wrote on the social media platform back in 2019.

During her visit to the museum, the royal also fixed an acoustic monitoring device on a cherry tree, which records ambient sound to help scientists investigate bird, mammal and insect activity in the garden.