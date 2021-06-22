With Prince Harry set to arrive in the U.K. as early as this week, preparations are already underway for his arrival.

According to Hello!, upon his arrival the Duke of Sussex will stay with his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August at Frogmore Cottage.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Purchased Domain Names For Baby Daughter Lilibet Diana Before Her Birth

The Sun explains that the cottage is now split in two, so there is plenty of space for the royal to stay on the Queen’s Windsor Home Park estate. And with COVID-19, he’ll need to isolate away from Eugenie and her family.

Harry is set to return in the coming days to join his brother Prince William at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The monument will mark the icon’s 60th birthday on July 1.

With the unveiling set to take place on Diana’s birthday this summer, Harry will need to fly from his home – with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie, 2, and newborn Lilibet in Montecito, California – to ensure he has five to 10 days to isolate amid the U.K.’s COVID-19 protocols.

RELATED: Dame Joan Collins Refuses To Answer Piers Morgan’s Questions About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Harry’s upcoming trip isn’t the first time he’d stay with his royal cousin. In fact, back in April, Harry quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.