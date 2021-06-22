It is a beautiful morning when Jennifer Nettles has a new music video.

Nettles, 46, released the official visuals for “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'” on Tuesday. Her fans are bound to be excited by the new content and Nettles is feeling on cloud nine too.

“Seeing this video made me so proud. So many people in the entertainment industry haven’t been able to work for so long,” Nettles said on Instagram. “Being able to celebrate the talents of so many talented artists, from the director to the choir, to the choreographer, to the dancer, all of it felt like a moment of returning and rebirth into the things we most love. All of it was a joyous collaboration.”

The song is featured on her upcoming 10-track Broadway/American Songbook-themed album, Always Like New. Nettles teamed with Grammy and Tony Award-winning orchestrater Alex Lacamoire to help reimagine musical classics.

Nettles will release Always Like New, on June 25. It is currently available for pre-order and digital pre-sale.