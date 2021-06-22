Click to share this via email

An “early access” trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming “The Suicide Squad” has been released, and it offers the most in-depth look so far at the team of supervillains who are “dying to save the world” — literally.

The trailer opens with an introduction from Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) before bringing viewers into the Belle Reve prison facility, where Bloodsport (Idris Elba) is doing time for sending Superman to the ICU by shooting him with a kryptonite bullet.

He’s offered a deal by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and a team is assembled to destroy something called Project Starfish.

The cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Sylvester Stallone (voice of King Shark), Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (Javelin), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher2), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (the Tinkerer), Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna), Joaquín Cosío (Mayor General Mateo Suarez), Jenn Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Storm Reid (Tyla), Alice Braga (SolSoria) and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.).

“The Suicide Squad” is slated to debut simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max on Aug. 6.