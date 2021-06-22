Joy Behar walked back a joke she made about gay NFL player Carl Nassib during Tuesday’s edition of “The View”, later admitting it was “inappropriate.”

During the panel’s discussion of Nassib, who made headlines when he came out as openly gay, Behar couldn’t help herself from cracking a joke.

“After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!” quipped Behar.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Tells Joy Behar ‘Don’t Sweat It’ After Apology For Misgendering Pronouns On ‘The View’

The reaction to Behar’s joke was instantaneous, with guest host Ana Navarro sticking her fingers in her ears, while Sara Haines groaned and doubled over and Sunny Hostin just shook her head. Behar’s frequent sparring partner Meghan McCain looked thoroughly unamused and rolled her eyes.

Yikes! This joke from Joy Behar during a discussion of the first active gay player in the NFL. "After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!" pic.twitter.com/GJgqTtL5yO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

After hearing from the other hosts, Behar later addressed her joke while not quite apologizing or it.

“I just long for the days when you can just be gay in the world and it doesn’t become a big deal,” she said, adding, “By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it. Make believe I never said it.”