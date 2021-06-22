In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, Metallica has announced the upcoming release of The Metallica Blacklist, a new album featuring a wide array of artists covering the bands songs.

First out of the gate is “Nothing Else Matters”, an all-star collab between Miley Cyrus, Sir Elton John, virtuoso cellist Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

​“With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” Metallica said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 100 per cent of the profits from The Metallica Blacklist will go to charity, with half of that put toward Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

​“In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that — with everyone’s help — we’ve done just that,” the statement continues. “It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honoured to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together! One album, 12 songs, 53 artists, unlimited possibilities.”