Kacey Musgraves and her new man aren’t shy about showing some PDA! The 32-year-old singer’s new flame, Cole Schafer, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet pic with her.

Schafer posted a black-and-white photo of a Polaroid sitting on top of a page of handwritten words. The Polaroid in the pic featured Schafer, a writer, smiling as Musgraves, who was sitting on his lap, kissed his cheek.

“I’m trying like hell not to write about her,” Schafer captioned his post, which he also shared on his Instagram Story alongside The National’s track, “This Is the Last Time.”

Musgraves commented on the pic with a black heart emoji and also reposted the pic to her Instagram.

The sweet Instagram exchange came shortly after Musgraves and Schafer were spotted hugging and holding hands as they strolled around New York City.

Musgraves was married to Ruston Kelly for nearly four years, before they filed for divorce in July 2020. Last month, Musgraves opened up to ELLE about how the COVID-19 pandemic made her question her marriage.