“Jeopardy!” is being taken to task for a clue during Monday night’s episode.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, the clue read, “Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small.”

While the correct response is “What is the heart?” the clue itself is misleading, and based on a disproven understanding of the disorder.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, POTS is a blood circulation disorder in which “an excessively reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up from a lying down position,” resulting in “a rapid increase in heartbeat of more than 30 beats per minute, or a heart rate that exceeds 120 beats per minute, within 10 minutes of rising.”

In fact, POTS has since fallen within what’s now known as dysautonomia, described by Dysautonomia International as “an umbrella term used to describe several different medical conditions that cause a malfunction of the Autonomic Nervous System.”

The organization issued a tweet to let “Jeopardy!” producers that “no one with any credibility calls POTS ‘Grinch Syndrome,'” insisting that it’s “an offensive term.”

Actress Mara Wilson of “Matilda” fame suffers from dysautonomia, and also took to Twitter to let “Jeopardy!” producers know they’d gotten it wrong.

An apology was eventually issued via the “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, admitting that the show had “used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.”

Dysautonomia International accepted the apology, and shared a brief video to explain what POTS actually is.