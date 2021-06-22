A snippet of an interview Sharon Stone gave to Zoomer magazine has gone viral due to some comments she made about fellow actress Meryl Streep.

Discussing Stone’s memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, interviewer Joanna Schneller references a passage about Meryl Streep, with Stone writing, “It was put to us that there could be room for only one.”

Schneller asks Stone, “So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep, you realized… ” before Stone cut her off.

“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone said. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we finally got to work together,” she said.

“The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one,” Stone continued. “And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.”

Stone then begins to offer a list. “Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f**k’s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor,” she said.

“I’m a much better villain than Meryl. And I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in ‘Basic Instinct’ or in ‘Casino’,” she added.

“That’s how we’re set up to think. Because I could never… touch the heights… We’re all labelled the Queen of Something. I’m the Queen of Smut! She’s the Queen of That! We all have to sit in our assigned seats. Are you kidding me? If we worked in a supermarket, she can’t always be the No. 1 checkout girl. We’re all doing our job,” said Stone.

“That phrasing has been taught,” she concluded. “We’ve been taught that everybody doesn’t get a seat at the table. Once one is chosen, nobody else can get in there.”

