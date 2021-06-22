Singer Jimmy Herrod made his debut on the stage of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, informing the judges he’d be performing “Tomorrow” from the Broadway hit “Annie”.

This, however, presents a problem when judge Simon Cowell tells him he loathes that song, telling him “Tomorrow” is “my worst song in the world.”

An even bigger problem, however, comes when Herrod informs the judges that “Tomorrow” was the only song he’d prepared, and he has no choice but to perform it.

Herrod’s powerful, soulful vocals shine through, and even Cowell has to admit he’s now a fan. “Wow, it’s not my worst song anymore,” he says with a laugh. “Unbelievable.”

Sofia finds herself alternately booed and then cheered when she first says she didn’t like it, but only “because I loved it!”

To demonstrate just how infatuated she was with the performance, Vergara then slams her palm down on the Golden Buzzer.