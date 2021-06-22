Singer Brooke Simpson will be familiar to viewers of “The Voice”, having been coached by Miley Cyrus in the show’s 13th season in 2017.

She returned to television in Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, auditioning for the judges with Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You”.

The powerful performance left the judges impressed, with all four leaping to their feat to offer a standing ovation.

“I think you have to figure out how to do this for the rest of your life, because the fun you were having out there, I was so jealous,” said Sofia Vergara.

“You are a powerhouse, and I think you are gonna be playing bigger venues after this,” added Howie Mandel.

“I’m very happy that you came here to show us your amazing gift,” proclaimed Heidi Klum. “It’s beautiful to watch, your smile is infectious. You have the whole package to be a real star.”

Finally, Simon Cowell weighed in, telling Simpson that watching her sing made him flash back to his “American Idol” days, comparing her to Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia.

“It was a fantastic audition,” Cowell added, “amazing, amazing, amazing.”