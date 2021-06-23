Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Goldie Hawn is not only a Hollywood icon, she’s also one proud grandma.

That was apparent when her daughter, actress Kate Hudson, took to Instagram to share a video of daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Fights Her For The Ice Cream Spoon In Hilarious Video

In the adorable video, Rani Rose sings the ABCs while her mom accompanies on piano.

Several of Hudson’s celebrity pals commented on the beyond-cute video, including Hawn.

“I have no words on inordinate amounts of LOVE,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, check out comments from Vanessa Bryant, Amanda Kloots, Octavia Spencer and Cara Delevingne.