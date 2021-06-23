Conan O’Brien is definitely making the most of his last week on TBS.

Seth Rogen was a guest on his show Tuesday, with the pair ending up smoking weed on-air together after O’Brien asked the star for some life advice.

“You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centred, like you know who you are,” O’Brien told the actor, who owns his own weed company, Houseplant.

“I’m going to have a lot of free time now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly, I’m not even kidding, I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”

“Yes, I get that sense from you,” Rogen replied, before adding: “I would suggest—this is going to be hilariously on-brand—try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.”

O’Brien explained how he doesn’t judge those who smoke marijuana, it’s just not something he does very often, despite considering it to be a “fine herb.”

“I enjoy my lucidity,” he quipped, as Rogen laughed: “Never a sentence I’ve even thought in my life.”

I smoked weed with @ConanOBrien his show and was legit terrified that I got him too high haha. (This was a surreal and shocking moment for me and was genuinely unplanned) https://t.co/0twpCHgTUw — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 23, 2021

O’Brien said that on the few occasions he’d tried smoking pot, “nothing really happened.” Rogen then handed him a joint from his pocket after the host asked what he should be smoking.

“I swear to God, this is how lame I am,” O’Brien admitted. “For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’”

“This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you,” he then joked.

As O’Brien took a hit of the joint on the air, Rogen laughed: “I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

See more in the clip above.