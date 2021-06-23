Simon Cowell pulled an epic prank on Sofia Vergara on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”.

The media mogul brought back “comedy danger act” Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker to trick the newest judge after she made a comment about preferring “stuff that is dangerous.”

Vergara said earlier on in the show, “When something horrific is going to happen, that’s what I love about this show.”

Cue Cowell’s genius plan.

“AGT” fans will remember Walker accidentally shot a flaming arrow into her partner’s neck on live television during the season 11 semifinals. So, when the duo invited Cowell and Vergara up on stage, the judges were, unsurprisingly, less than enthusiastic.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Jimmie Herrod Captures Golden Buzzer

Cowell told the pair, “I’m not ‘chicken’. I just value my life. And with respect, you are the last two I want doing anything with me.”

Simon Cowell pranks Sofia Vergara on “AGT”. Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara was then blindfolded and told to shoot the crossbow at Cowell, who had set up the prank to pretend like she shot him in the chest.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Storm Large Blows Away Judges With Fierce Performance

“I gotcha!” he then told her while lying on the floor, as Terry Crews shouted they needed a medic.

“You know I’m Colombian, and you know we take revenge,” a shocked Vergara later told Cowell.

There's NO WAY @sofiavergara is going to let you live this one down, @simoncowell! Not by a LONG SHOT! pic.twitter.com/Gluil0wB3e — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021

See more in the clip above.